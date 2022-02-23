Birthday Club
Henderson police investigating drive-thru armed robbery

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a restaurant drive-thru with a gun.

This happened just after 10 Tuesday night at Captain D’s on North Green Street.

Officers were told the woman showed up at the window and asked for change for a five dollar bill.

While the worker was getting that for her, police say she then showed a gun and asked for all the money.

Officers say she then walked off toward the west side of the business.

If you know any information, you’re asked to call police.

