Henderson police investigating drive-thru armed robbery.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a restaurant drive-thru with a gun.

This happened just after 10 Tuesday night at Captain D’s on North Green Street.

Officers were told the woman showed up at the window and asked for change for a five dollar bill.

While the worker was getting that for her, police say she then showed a gun and asked for all the money.

Officers say she then walked off toward the west side of the business.

If you know any information, you’re asked to call police.

