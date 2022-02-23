Former Titans QB Brady Allen tells 14 Sports about his first months at Purdue

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Gibson Southern football team received their state rings, so the champion quarterback Brady Allen made the trip from Purdue to receive his personalized rock.

Allen signed his national letter of intent in December, and shortly after, travelled North to West Lafayette to begin training as a Boilermaker.

As an incoming junior in high school, the 6-foot-5 signal-caller was the the first commit for Coach Jeff Brohm in the class of 2022.

With starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s decision to return to Purdue as a fifth year senior, Brady told the 14 Sports team about what can be expected from him, as a developing quarterback, and he gives insight on what life is like as a new collegiate athlete.

“I’ve known Aidan for awhile now, he’s a great guy. I was really glad that he decided to come back. Being able to learn from him and those other guys that have been there awhile, it’s big for me and my development,” Allen said. “It’s been fun. Taking a lot of time working out, learning the playbook, trying to do the little things, learn from the older guys, learn from Coach Brohm, and just kind of being a sponge trying to take in as much information as I can.”

