Evansville area fire chief gets national leadership award

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) has announced the winners of its 2022 fire service achievement awards.

Among them, Chief John Buckman III will receive the Chief James P. Seavey Sr. Health and Wellness Leadership Award.

Buckman served as a German Township fire chief managing volunteers for 35 years and was a founding member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs’ (IAFC) Volunteer and Combination Officers Section (VCOS), where he currently serves as education coordinator.

He also served as the Indiana Fire Academy Director for 15 years, is a past president of the IAFC, and is the director of government and regional outreach for IamResponding.

He has authored over 150 articles, published nine books, and presented training programs in all 50 states, each province in Canada, and in China.

In 2013, Buckman facilitated a meeting that resulted in the development of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network’s white paper, Taking Action Against Firefighter Cancer.

This was the first national report to identify occupational cancer as a risk to firefighters. In 2016, Buckman facilitated a second meeting to update the original report.

The discussions addressed prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and the long-term implications for firefighters, their family, the fire department, and the community.

Buckman was also one of the editors for the Lavender Ribbon Report published by the VCOS and the NVFC in 2019. This report provides guidance to the volunteer fire service on how to implement 11 best practices for reducing exposure risks.

Buckman has received other recognition for his work in the fire service, including Fire Chief Magazine’s Fire Chief of the Year (1996), Indiana Governors Meritorious Service Award, NVFC Lifetime Achievement Award, and the President’s Award from the International Society of Fire Service Instructors.

“It is with great pride that we annually recognize excellence in the fire service, from those who have dedicated a lifetime of service to those who are paving the way as the leaders of tomorrow,” said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. “These exceptional individuals represent the dedication and commitment that make our nation’s volunteer fire service so special. As we honor the outstanding accomplishments of our 2022 recipients, we also highlight the work of all those who serve their communities in this incredible way.”

Buckman will be a guest of honor at a special awards presentation dinner taking place April 8 in Arlington, VA, in conjunction with the NVFC spring board meeting.

