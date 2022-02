GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County officials are advising drivers to avoid Highway 41 in front of Toyota due to a serious accident.

They say northbound lanes are closed at SR 168.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

Gibson: Traffic Alert



US41 NB at SR168 is currently closed due to a serious crash near Toyota. Avoid this area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 23, 2022

