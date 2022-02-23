Cloudy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy and colder as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a 50% chance of rain and sleet during the afternoon. Tonight, snow and freezing rain likely. Low temps in the upper 20s to 30-degrees. On Alert for slick spots tonight through the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday, a chance of freezing rain and sleet early then changing to rain. High temps in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. Potential travel impacts include a slick commute to work and school due subfreezing temperatures. Thursday night, rain mixing with snow. Low temps near freezing.

Friday, cloudy and cold as high temps remain below normal in the mid to upper 30s.

