Caught on video: Woman Tazed after escaping, police say

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is facing several charges after Princeton Police say she ran from them… twice.

They say there were several calls Monday evening about a woman wondering around in traffic near Dairy Queen.

Officers say when they arrived, the woman gave them false information before she took off running.

Police say they were able to catch her and learned she was 27-year-old Amber Reiner. They say they also learned she had a warrant in Vanderburgh County.

Officers say she was handcuffed, arrested, and in a seatbelt in the back of a cruiser, when she somehow slipped out and started running again.

That part was caught on a short video that has several shares and comments on Facebook.

Police say Reiner was Tazed and taken to the hospital. After medical clearance she was taken to the jail.

Police say she’s charged with two counts of resisting, fleeing, escape, and false informing.

Amber Reiner
Amber Reiner(Gibson Co. Jail)

