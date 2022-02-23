Deadly bird flu suspected at 3rd Dubois Co. farm

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State officials say tests are pending to confirm the deadly avian flu at a third Dubois County commercial turkey farm.

They say 35,908 birds had to be depopulated.

That now makes five farms total in the state.

There is positive confirmation at two other Dubois County farms, and pending tests for this third farm as well as two farms in Greene County.

A total of nearly 155,000 have now been destroyed in Indiana alone.

Kentucky officials say the flu has also been detected in Fulton and Webster Counties.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.