All-SIAC girls basketball teams announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2021-2022 girls basketball All-SIAC teams were announced on Wednesday.

The teams are voted on by conference coaches.

FIRST TEAM

Jaidn Green (12) - North

Natalie Niehaus (12) - Castle

Jordan Coon (12) - Castle

Amiyah Buchanan (11) - North

Emily Mattingly (11) - Memorial

Dani Kroeger (12) - Vincennes Lincoln

SECOND TEAM

Kennedy Wenger (12) - Mater Dei

Chloe Cardinal (12) - Vincennes Lincoln

Sophie Johnson (10) - Memorial

Kyrisha Hay-Swope (12) - Castle

Jalyn Shelby (11) - North

Kaliah Neighbors (12) - North

HONORABLE MENTION

Alyssa Haynes (12) - Reitz

Kate Breeden (12) - Mater Dei

Avery Kelley (10) - Memorial

Lydia Bordfeld (11) - Memorial

Devyn Barton (12) - Castle

Mya Johnson (12) - Central

Megan Kain (12) - Castle

Matea Bradfield (9) - Reitz

