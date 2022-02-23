On Alert for Freezing Rain and Sleet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the Tri-State from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. A mix of sleet and freezing rain is expect across the area starting around 4pm Wednesday in Illinois and spreading across the remainder of the Tri-State on Wednesday evening. Slick driving conditions will be the main concerns with a light accumulation of sleet possible. As the storm system moves through, temperatures will climb above freezing for part of the day on Thursday. Rain expected during the morning and early afternoon. Any remaining precip will will change back to sleet or snow on Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the middle 30s on Thursday, then drop into the mid 20s on Friday morning as the wintry mix exits and cloudy skies remain. Partly cloudy through the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. The dry pattern will continue into the middle of next week.

