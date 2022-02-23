Albion Fellows Bacon Center announces new Executive Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Albion Fellows Bacon Center announced their new Executive Director on Tuesday.

Gina Gist, the current Community Advocacy Program Director at Albion was chosen by the board of directors to lead the organization as their next Executive Director.

Gist has been a part of AFBC for over three decades and has served in many capacities.

According to a press release, Gist says she is excited to take on her new role with AFBC.

“I am very excited to take on this challenge and begin leading Albion into its future. Having worked at Albion for over 30 years, I have seen firsthand the impact that Albion has had in survivors’ journeys and in the community,” Gist said.

She also says she plans to work to ensure that Albion’s momentum continues and they’ll continue to improving the services they offer as well as educating the community.

