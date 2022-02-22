Birthday Club
Wreck causes traffic to build up on Veterans Memorial Parkway

Traffic backed up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Traffic backed up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wreck caused traffic to back up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Crews were called to that crash around 8:30 Monday morning.

Our reporter, who was stuck in the traffic, tells us cars are moving again.

This comes as rain is starting to cause flooding issues around the Tri-State.

Send us your weather photos and videos below.

