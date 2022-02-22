Wreck causes traffic to build up on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wreck caused traffic to back up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Crews were called to that crash around 8:30 Monday morning.
Our reporter, who was stuck in the traffic, tells us cars are moving again.
This comes as rain is starting to cause flooding issues around the Tri-State.
Send us your weather photos and videos below.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.