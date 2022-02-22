Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Wolf Hills Rd. to close due to rising Ohio River

Ohio River Rising Causing Road Closures and Hazards
Ohio River Rising Causing Road Closures and Hazards(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Ohio River will rise even more because of the extensive amount of rain in the region.

Due to this, the City of Henderson Public Works Department will close Wolf Hills Road sometime on Wednesday.

Officials believe the road will be closed for at least a week.

Crews will put barrels to mark the closure.

Public safety officials are also reminding motorists to not drive through high water signs.

With the rising river, officials say deer and other wildlife will be pushed out of the river bottoms and up on U.S. 41 near Audubon State Park.

They ask drivers to be careful going through that area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

Latest News

Green River District reports 2 new COVID deaths, 214 cases since Fri.
Traffic backed up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Wreck causes traffic to build up on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Union County crews responded to a barge on Monday for a man having a medical emergency.
Union Co. crews called to barge for man having medical emergency
Hancock Co. Schools closed due to power outage