Wolf Hills Rd. to close due to rising Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Ohio River will rise even more because of the extensive amount of rain in the region.

Due to this, the City of Henderson Public Works Department will close Wolf Hills Road sometime on Wednesday.

Officials believe the road will be closed for at least a week.

Crews will put barrels to mark the closure.

Public safety officials are also reminding motorists to not drive through high water signs.

With the rising river, officials say deer and other wildlife will be pushed out of the river bottoms and up on U.S. 41 near Audubon State Park.

They ask drivers to be careful going through that area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.