Warrick Co. couple gets married on “Twos-Day”

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People across the Tri-State marked this special “Twos-Day” many different ways. But for one couple, it was even more meaningful.

Jason and Scarlett Holley got married at precisely 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

It happened just outside the Warrick County courthouse in Boonville.

They say they got the idea to get married on this day months ago.

“Months ago, we thought about it,” Scarlett said. “At first, I said 2/2/22, but he said 2/22/22, and then I said, ‘Yes, that’s it!’”

“The more twos, the better,” Jason said.

“And then, it was a Tuesday, so we said, ‘We have to!’” Scralett continued.

“At 2 o’clock,” Jason said.

“At 2:22 p.m.,” Scarlett said.

The newlyweds say their next stop is a European honeymoon, including Scotland, the Netherlands, England and France.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.