USI holding press conference with nationally recognized leader
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is hosting a press conference with a nationally recognized leader Tuesday.
Dr. Syra Madad, an epidemiologist in public health and special preparedness response, will give a presentation as part of the Core Speakers Series.
The press conference starts at 5:30 followed by the presentation at 6.
That’s all happening in the Screaming Eagles Arena Varsity Club Room.
Madad was featured in the Netflix docuseries “PANDEMIC: How to Prevent an Outbreak” and the Discovery documentary “The Vaccine: Conquering COVID”.
