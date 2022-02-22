USI holding press conference with nationally recognized leader

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI is hosting a press conference with a nationally recognized leader Tuesday.

Dr. Syra Madad, an epidemiologist in public health and special preparedness response, will give a presentation as part of the Core Speakers Series.

The press conference starts at 5:30 followed by the presentation at 6.

That’s all happening in the Screaming Eagles Arena Varsity Club Room.

Madad was featured in the Netflix docuseries “PANDEMIC: How to Prevent an Outbreak” and the Discovery documentary “The Vaccine: Conquering COVID”.

