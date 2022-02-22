Union Co. crews called to barge for man having medical emergency

UNION CO., Ky . (WFIE) - Uniontown Water Rescue and Union County Fire Department crews responded to a barge for a man having a medical emergency Monday night.

Officials say the man was on the third floor of the barge and was an “all hands on deck effort” to get him down to the boat.

They say a helicopter was then requested for the patient.

