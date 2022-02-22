Birthday Club
Union Co. crews called to barge for man having medical emergency

Union County crews responded to a barge on Monday for a man having a medical emergency.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky . (WFIE) - Uniontown Water Rescue and Union County Fire Department crews responded to a barge for a man having a medical emergency Monday night.

Officials say the man was on the third floor of the barge and was an “all hands on deck effort” to get him down to the boat.

They say a helicopter was then requested for the patient.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

