Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/22
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The Tri-State is under a tornado watch this morning.

The U.S. is responding to Russian aggression in Ukraine. President Biden signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on two separatist regions of Ukraine.

50 new license plate cameras will soon go up in high-crime areas in Evansville. EPD received $125,000 from the city for “flock cameras.”

A new program based on communication could make emergency calls go a lot smoother in Perry County. Jessica Costello breaks down the details with us this morning.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
Jeffrey Whitlock.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson

Latest News

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville.
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville.
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Evansville
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/22
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/22
Flooding concerns raised as rain approaches Tri-State
Flooding concerns raised as rain approaches Tri-State