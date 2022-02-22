Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The Tri-State is under a tornado watch this morning.

The U.S. is responding to Russian aggression in Ukraine. President Biden signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on two separatist regions of Ukraine.

50 new license plate cameras will soon go up in high-crime areas in Evansville. EPD received $125,000 from the city for “flock cameras.”

A new program based on communication could make emergency calls go a lot smoother in Perry County. Jessica Costello breaks down the details with us this morning.

