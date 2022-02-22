Tell City-Troy Townships Schools go mask optional

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Some rules are changing Tuesday in Tell City-Troy Township Schools.

Officials say masks are now optional and contract tracing is no longer required.

Quarantine of healthy students is not required either.

Schools also don’t have to report positive cases to the state.

Officials say if your student is positive, they will isolate for five days.

They can return on day six if there are no symptoms for 24 hours.

