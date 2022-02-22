Tell City Police adopts ‘Aware’ program to help with emergency calls

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program based on communication could make emergency calls go a lot smoother in Tell City.

The program is called “Aware” and its focus is to bring awareness of cognitive disabilities and medical-related impairments to first responders when it matters the most.

I spoke with the Tell City Police Chief who is choosing to adopt the program.

It’ll serve as a de-escalation and mental health awareness initiative using something as small as a sticker.

Families or individuals can fill out a referral form with their physician if they have disabilities such as Autism, Down Syndrome, or Dementia and turn it into the police department.

Then you’ll be supplied with a decal for your car and your home with the “Aware” symbol on it.

Chief Derrick Lawalin says first responders will be trained to know what that sticker means, so they can be prepared as soon as they arrive on scene.

The program started in Avon, Indiana and Chief Lawalin says after talking to a colleague over there, the feedback seemed to be extremely useful for first responders.

”I feel like that percentage of our population they deserve that effort from us to be prepared and address their needs,” said Chief Lawalin. “My wife is an occupational therapist and works with children with autism so I do have a soft spot in my heart for those folks. So I feel like this is a way for us to be proactive and better serve that population.”

The chief tells us this could help in situations where an individual may not be able to communicate verbally. It’ll help first responders know they’re not withholding on purpose.

We spoke with a Tell City dispatcher about this who tells us one of her sons has autism, and a program like this will bring some relief to her as a mother.

“We always kept a landline on our phone so if there was ever an emergency our son would know he could dial 911 and they would have our address as opposed to just a general area,” said Candie Kleemann, a Tell City dispatcher. “So this is just another step to make people aware that he’s there.”

The Chief says this is a free program and the police department won’t be asking you for any medical records or data. It’s just that referral form from your physician.

