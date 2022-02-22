Birthday Club
Students dress alike to celebrate “Twos Day”

Newscast recording
By Declan Loftus
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of “Twos-Day,” students at Bethel Christian School in Princeton “twinned” with other classmates by wearing the same outfit.

In different classrooms, teachers took different approaches to twinning. Tina Riley’s kindergarten class wore special matching shirts to celebrate.

“I did a “Pete the Cat” theme this year. We had a nice parent who made us “Pete the Cat” shirts that match, and the girls are talking about whose hair is the same, who’s twinning, and that kind of stuff,” said Mrs. Riley.

Riley also took a “brain break” with her students to get up and move around. Every teacher also planned activities about the number “two” to celebrate 2-22-22.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

