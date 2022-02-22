Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears Britney Spears wants to add best-selling author to her list of accomplishments.

People Magazine is reporting the pop star has signed a massive book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster.

According to People, a deal worth $15 million is to write a tell-all memoir, but there is no word on when the book could be released.

Neither representatives from Spears’ camp nor the publisher have commented.

The reported deal comes just months after the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears is still in the middle of a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her finances. Her father requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November.

She is also at odds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her recently released book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

Latest News

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Closing arguments begin for 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Putin asks for permission to use force outside Russia
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Traffic backed up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Wreck causes traffic to build up on Veterans Memorial Parkway