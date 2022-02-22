Birthday Club
Reckitt releases statement following Abbott Nutrition recall

(WJRT)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parent company of Mead Johnson here in Evansville, Reckitt, has released a statement following the recall of certain Abbott Nutrition baby formula canisters.

Last week, the FDA announced an investigation into whether formula at an Abbott facility in Sturigs, Michigan could contain a dangerous bacteria.

Reckitt says they are aware of the Abbott recall, but can assure customers that none of their Enfamil products are affected.

They say that all the infant formulas have undergone extensive quality tests and checks.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

