Owensboro Junior League begins 3rd annual Little Black Dress initiative

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - The Junior League of Owensboro kicked off their third annual Little Black Dress initiative Monday.

The group is dedicating this years event in awareness of homelessness in the community.

Participants are wearing the same black dress every day for the rest of this week.

By not changing their clothes, they’re shining a light on the need for more resources for homeless women.

Junior League Vice President, Jen Vogel, says wearing her dress gives her the opportunity to think about the challenges some women might be experiencing.

“This dress embodies, you know, a struggle that women are going through,” said Vogel. “The struggle for me is very little to wear this dress five days in a row, but it’s just to help open eyes to the struggle that other women are going through in our community.”

While putting on the same outfit each morning might seem like an easy task, the participants are learning a much harder lesson this week.

“The first day is always so easy. You’re like... I don’t have to pick out what I’m going to wear. It’s going to be fun, but by day four you’re like... This is hard. I can’t imagine having less freedoms then I have right now because of my situation,” said Vogel.

The Junior League is also raising money to benefit a new women and children’s emergency shelter called My Sister’s Keeper.

Executive Director of the shelter, Angel Welsh, says she hopes this initiative will help people see the bigger problem at stake.

“Thinking about another child not having a safe place to lay their head or another woman not having a safe place to lay her head, makes it hard for me to lay my head down at night in my own bed and those are opportunities that shouldn’t be privileges,” said Welsh.

If you see a participant wearing a black dress and button, don’t forget to ask them why they’re wearing it.

If you’re interested in donating to the My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children Shelter to assist in construction efforts, you can do so here.

