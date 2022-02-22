Owensboro Health reminding patients COVID-19 treatment pill, Paxlovid still available

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - If you test positive for COVID-19, there are more treatment options available in the Tri-State than you might think.

Owensboro Health wants to remind you that they have the tools to help.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral treatment, Paxlovid, is a pill that used to be in high demand and hard to get your hands on.

Now, the supply is no longer an issue, but the demand is no longer there.

Pharmacists in Owensboro say they believe people have forgotten that they have this option available to help treat patient’s COVID symptoms.

Owensboro Health’s Director of Inpatient Pharmacy, Jason Colllins, says don’t wait until three or four days after seeing symptoms. The quicker you can get a positive test, the sooner you can be eligible to take Paxlovid.

”So, right now we have a great supply of the infusions as well as the oral therapy, both to which are very effective,” said Collins. “I think the key is to remind patients that it’s available. If you do have a positive test, make sure to talk to your provider and mention that this is a therapy that you’re interested in because there’s two options you can do and both are very effective.”

Owensboro Health’s Director of Outpatient Pharmacy, BC Childress, says they are the only hospital in the area where you can get it and it’s ready when you need it.

”Really it’s the demand that’s behind us, not the supply issue,” said Childress. “Like, we’ve seen with the vaccine and some of the monoclonal antibodies at the beginning, everybody wanted it and we didn’t have enough to give it to everybody at once. That’s not the case with the Paxlovid. We’ve got the supply, we can get it in regularly. It’s mostly sitting on our shelves right now.”

Owensboro Health Pharmacists say with Paxlovid some patients say within a day or two their symptoms go away.

They add that the Paxlovid pill has an 89% success rate and is affective against the Omicron variant.

However, they want to remind patients that this pill is a final step, only after you’ve been vaccinated and boosted.

Paxlovid is not a replacement for the vaccine.

