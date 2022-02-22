Birthday Club
Officers: Man accused of stealing from Jasper home in gorilla mask

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Jasper man is accused of stealing from a home while wearing a gorilla mask.

Police say 36-year-old Kyle Coleman was the man under this mask.

Officers say he was caught on surveillance going into a home on Newton Street early Monday morning and taking several things, including a gun.

Police got a warrant to search his home and found the items.

Officers say they also found marijuana, legend drugs and paraphernalia.

Coleman is facing a list of charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

