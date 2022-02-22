New Alert Day for wintry weather and more rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I added a new Alert Day from Wednesday afternoon and evening throughout Thursday as a low pressure system will likely bring us rain and wintry mix. Minor sleet and freezing rain accumulation is possible, mainly in the northwest half of the Tri-State, and additional flooding is possible to the southeast.

Heavy rain moved through this morning, and a few more spotty showers are still possible this evening, but the last of the rain will push off to the southeast by about 8 PM. Temperatures topped out in the 60s today but will quickly fall through the 50s and 40 this evening, then through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 30s, then rain and wintry mix move in from the west-southwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 20s to low 30s Wednesday night.

Scattered rain, sleet, freezing rain and even a few snowflakes will remain possible overnight Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday before finally tapering off Thursday night.

It looks like the best chance of accumulating snow will stay northwest of the Tri-State, but some sleet and freezing rain accumulation will be possible, especially in southern Illinois.

For the southeast half of our region, including Owensboro and most of western Kentucky, this system will be mainly rain, which could cause additional flooding issues.

The middle portion of the Tri-State, including Evansville, Newburgh and Henderson could honestly go either way as we will be right along the dividing line between the rain and the wintry weather. Those locations will probably get a mix of both, but I expect any wintry accumulation will be minor.

The end of the week looks dry but still chilly. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Friday but will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.

