Man shot by Providence Police Chief released from hospital, now charged

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the man who was involved in a police action shooting in Providence is charged with Wanton Endangerment.

Nathan Cranfield, 32, of Henderson, was released from the hospital and taken to jail. He’s now out on bond.

On February 4, officers with the Providence Police Department were called to a welfare check near the 1200 block of KY-109, also known as Princeton Street.

Authorities say when they arrived, Cranfield was sitting in a disabled car that was off the road.

According to officials, he pulled out a gun when officers were making contact with him.

They say Chief Todd Jones then fired a shot at Cranfield.

Authorities with the Kentucky State Police say Chief Jones then administered live-saving techniques until emergency medical crews arrived.

