ISP: Troopers find 190 grams of meth after Evansville traffic stop
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Troopers say they found a large amount of meth in an Evansville man’s truck after a traffic stop Monday evening.
Authorities say 62-year-old Brian Ellis was pulled over on Louisiana Street near Mary Street for driving over the center line and not wearing a seat belt.
Officials say Ellis appeared to be impaired and failed sobriety tests.
During a search of his truck, troopers say they found 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electric scale.
They say they also found prescription pills and a loaded handed.
Ellis was arrested on several drug-related charges and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
