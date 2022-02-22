Birthday Club
ISP: Troopers find 190 grams of meth after Evansville traffic stop

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Troopers say they found a large amount of meth in an Evansville man’s truck after a traffic stop Monday evening.

Authorities say 62-year-old Brian Ellis was pulled over on Louisiana Street near Mary Street for driving over the center line and not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say Ellis appeared to be impaired and failed sobriety tests.

During a search of his truck, troopers say they found 190 grams of methamphetamine and an electric scale.

They say they also found prescription pills and a loaded handed.

Ellis was arrested on several drug-related charges and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Drugs discovered after an Evansville traffic stop.
Drugs discovered after an Evansville traffic stop.(Indiana State Police)

