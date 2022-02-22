Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill

The Indiana Statehouse
The Indiana Statehouse
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Legislators have rolled back a bill that seeks to increase the number of Indiana students who complete the federal college financial aid application.

The Indiana House education committee changed the proposal Monday to only require that school officials provide high school seniors and their parents with more information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

That action came after K-12 school associations raised concerns that a Senate-approved version mandating that students complete the form would create additional work for already overburdened teachers and guidance counselors.

Supporters say fewer than 60% of Indiana’s 2021 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form, leaving at least $65 million in potential federal aid unclaimed.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
Jeffrey Whitlock.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson

Latest News

Tell City Police adopts ‘Aware’ to help with emergency calls.
Tell City Police adopts ‘Aware’ program to help with emergency calls
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receives a new truck.
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue adds new truck to its fleet
Tell City-Troy Townships Schools go mask optional
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receives a new truck.
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receive new truck