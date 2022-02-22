Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Legislators have rolled back a bill that seeks to increase the number of Indiana students who complete the federal college financial aid application.

The Indiana House education committee changed the proposal Monday to only require that school officials provide high school seniors and their parents with more information about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

That action came after K-12 school associations raised concerns that a Senate-approved version mandating that students complete the form would create additional work for already overburdened teachers and guidance counselors.

Supporters say fewer than 60% of Indiana’s 2021 high school graduates completed a FAFSA form, leaving at least $65 million in potential federal aid unclaimed.

