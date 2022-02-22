Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 7

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 7.

Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh: The Braves power forward had 23 big points and 9 rebounds, to lead the Braves to a 54-42 semistate win over Waldron, meaning the Lady Braves are off to state this Saturday.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park: Tretter had a double-double, of 17 points and 11 rebounds, in the Lady Rangers’ 53-44 semistate win. Tretter and the Rangers are off to the state finals next week, as well.

Isaac Goebel, Mater Dei: The guard had 19 points, to help rally the Wildcats; turning a double-digit. second half deficit, into a 56-48 win. Goebel was instrumental in that rally, scoring point after point.

Cameron Gehlhausen, North: He had 18 points, in a big come from behind win over Castle. The Huskies won it, 64-63, as Gehlhausen helped big-time, in the second half rally.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

