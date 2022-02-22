Birthday Club
H5N1 Avian Influenza found in two Dubois Co. farms

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - As of February 21, 2022, the latest updates on the Indiana State Board of Animal Health website shows that there are four total poultry farms in Indiana under siege by H5N1, or the Avian Influenza.

Two of the farms are in Greene County. The other two are in Dubois County.

Dubois County hasn’t seen an H5N1 outbreak since back in 2016, and this is the first time that we’re seeing it in the US since 2020.

“It’s very important that this disease get under control because it’s an animal welfare issue for the birds, we don’t want them to get sick and just languish and be ill,” says BOAH Information Director Denise Derrer Spears, “and also the economy as a state is very important as well. We’ve got a lot of farmers. This is their livelihood.”

Spears urges those in areas where there are confirmed cases of H5N1 to not panic however.

She says, “it’s really important for people to know that Avian Influenza is not spread through meat or eggs, and so as long as you’re cooking them correctly, which we would do for any disease-related thing, the meat, poultry, and egg supply is safe to eat.”

There are a myriad of different resources available to those farmers and hobbyist poultry owners to help them through this difficult time.

We’ll be following along closely with this Avian Flu outbreak, and any updates in the story will be posted here as soon as they’re available. Anybody who notices sick or deceased poultry or wild birds is urged to report it to the the BOAH immediately.

