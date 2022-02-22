Green River District reports 2 new COVID deaths, 214 cases since Fri.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 214 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 related deaths.
That’s since their last update on Friday, February 18.
Officials say of the new cases, 116 were in Daviess County, 50 were in Henderson County, 26 were in Ohio County, 15 were in McLean County, 12 were in Webster County, nine were in Hancock County and eight were in Union County.
The COVID-19 related deaths included one resident of McLean County and one resident of Webster County.
The district is now reporting an average of 77.9 cases a day.
Officials say of the 214 newly reported cases, 176 of those were cases that happened but weren’t reported to the local health department until Tuesday.
Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.
- Daviess Co. - 30,083 cases, 360 deaths, 59.12% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 14,691 cases, 240 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 7,463 cases, 96 deaths, 44.07% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 13,486 cases, 149 deaths, 57.79% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 3,894 cases, 49 deaths, 51.16% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 2,566 cases, 48 deaths, 54.36% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 4,217 cases, 53 deaths, 46.74% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 2,365 cases, 24 deaths, 66.02% vaccinated
