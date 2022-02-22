Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Green River District reports 2 new COVID deaths, 214 cases since Fri.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 214 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 related deaths.

That’s since their last update on Friday, February 18.

Officials say of the new cases, 116 were in Daviess County, 50 were in Henderson County, 26 were in Ohio County, 15 were in McLean County, 12 were in Webster County, nine were in Hancock County and eight were in Union County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included one resident of McLean County and one resident of Webster County.

The district is now reporting an average of 77.9 cases a day.

Officials say of the 214 newly reported cases, 176 of those were cases that happened but weren’t reported to the local health department until Tuesday.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,083 cases, 360 deaths, 59.12% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,691 cases, 240 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,463 cases, 96 deaths, 44.07% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 13,486 cases, 149 deaths, 57.79% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 3,894 cases, 49 deaths, 51.16% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 2,566 cases, 48 deaths, 54.36% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 4,217 cases, 53 deaths, 46.74% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 2,365 cases, 24 deaths, 66.02% vaccinated

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

Latest News

Ohio River Rising Causing Road Closures and Hazards
Wolf Hills Rd. to close due to rising Ohio River
Traffic backed up on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Wreck causes traffic to build up on Veterans Memorial Parkway
Union County crews responded to a barge on Monday for a man having a medical emergency.
Union Co. crews called to barge for man having medical emergency
Hancock Co. Schools closed due to power outage