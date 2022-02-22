WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announcing funding for water and sewer project

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is announcing new infrastructure improvements Tuesday afternoon.

They say the governor is joined by local leaders and elected officials to announce funding for water and sewer projects in Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties.

You can watch the full announcement here:

According to a press release, the project is a part of the Cleaner Water Program and road improvements in Union and Webster counties.

Beshear’s announcement is taking place at the Henderson County Courthouse.

