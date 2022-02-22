Family still coping 10 years after firefighter’s death

MCCUTCHANVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been ten years since the death of a young McCutchanville volunteer firefighter.

Jeremy Tighe always wanted to be a firefighter.

“When Jeremy was four, he fell and busted his head open chasing a puppy, and the firemen came to the house and transported us to the hospital. And from that day on, firefighting was all he was going to do,” said Jerri Johnson, Tighe’s mother.

Tighe later became a volunteer firefighter with the McCutchanville Fire Department.

In February of 2012, when Tighe was 18, he and another firefighter had just cleared a carbon monoxide alarm, and on the way back to the station, their truck crashed off the side of North St. Joseph Avenue. The other firefighter was injured, and Tighe died.

Tighe’s mom says she remembers the first thing she thought when she found out what happened.

“This can’t be happening to my family again,” said Johnson.

Two years before, her stepson died in a car crash. She and her husband had made it through that pain, and decided they wouldn’t let this new tragedy define them.

“We decided from the moment we heard about Jeremy that we were not going to let this destroy us as a family,” said Johnson. “It has brought me and my husband closer than we ever could have been. Who’s ever going to understand it except me and him?”

They instead turned Tighe’s memory into something positive. On Saturday, they, along with the McCutchanville Fire Department, held their annual chili fundraiser.

They use the money they bring in to help the families of first responders who suffer similar tragedies.

Despite how much good has come from the tragedy, that doesn’t change how much they miss him.

“People say at the funeral, they say ‘God must have needed him better’ or, you know, ‘he’s in a better place,’” said Johnson. “Let’s be honest, there’s no better place than mama’s arms.”

If you drive along North St. Joseph Avenue, you can see other signs of Tighe’s legacy in the form of actual signs.

There’s the Jeremy Ryan Tighe Memorial Way, as well as a cross with his name next to the McCutchanville Fire Department’s sign.

