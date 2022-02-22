EPD gets funds for license plate scanning cameras in high-crime areas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has been granted $125,000 in funding from the city for new license plate-reading cameras in high-crime areas.

The cameras will work similarly to a high-tech ring doorbell camera to help police out in their investigations.

Demetrick Baker and his wife Teisha Flagg-Baker with Old Erie Neighborhood Association feel the cameras will help them feel safer.

They’re called Flock cameras. The company says the camera system can notify police in seconds when a wanted or stolen vehicle drives past a camera. Officers can be sent to the location, or the information can just be used by detectives.

Police say they don’t know exactly where the cameras will go, but that they’ll be in areas with high amounts of crime, to help be their eyes to catch criminals.

“Hopefully those cameras will scare them away maybe, or make them go elsewhere,” Teisha said.

Teisha and Demetrick say this technology is needed with the uptick in crime.

“We hear a lot of gunfire,” said Teisha. “Not just on this street, but a couple of streets over sometimes.”

They’re concerned for their safety, and the safety of the kids and elderly in the neighborhood.

“We got a lot of elderly people that live in this area,” said Demetrick. “A lot of them like to come out and walk to get their exercise, but a lot of them don’t because they’re scared of so many people”

“I can’t even take my grandson or any of the kids down there to the park, during the day or when they get home from school,” Teisha said.

EPD also points out the cameras could help find at-risk people who get lost, like those with disabilities or dementia.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.