EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews battled a house fire overnight in Evansville.

It happened on West Virginia Street just before 4 Tuesday morning.

Our crew on scene said there looked to be damage to the attic.

They also tell us they saw someone on a stretcher, but we’re checking in for more details on that situation.

