Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue adds new truck to its fleet

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue have a new firetruck for their fleet.

Their new AFG Grant Tanker passed its inspection on Saturday and now the CCD tanker number 565 is home in Corydon.

The fire and rescue team has since lettered the vehicle.

Training and stocking the truck will start soon.

Fire officials say as soon as the truck is 100%, they will be announcing a dedication of the truck.

The truck will replace their 1977 tanker.

