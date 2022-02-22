Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue adds new truck to its fleet

Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receive new truck
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue have a new firetruck for their fleet.

Their new AFG Grant Tanker passed its inspection on Saturday and now the CCD tanker number 565 is home in Corydon.

The fire and rescue team has since lettered the vehicle.

Training and stocking the truck will start soon.

Fire officials say as soon as the truck is 100%, they will be announcing a dedication of the truck.

The truck will replace their 1977 tanker.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI search in Evansville on 2/21/22
FBI searching again near First Ave.
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation
Matthew Gates
Man arrested for home improvement fraud facing new charges in 2 more counties
Jeffrey Whitlock.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson

Latest News

Tell City Police adopts ‘Aware’ to help with emergency calls.
Tell City Police adopts ‘Aware’ program to help with emergency calls
The Indiana Statehouse
Indiana lawmakers push forward college aid application bill
Tell City-Troy Townships Schools go mask optional
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receives a new truck.
Corydon City Defense Fire and Rescue receive new truck