CenterPoint says they’ve ‘had a great year’ as several struggle to afford their bill

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy released its earnings results Tuesday for 2021.

Officials say they met or exceeded expectations with 8.5 percent utility growth. They say they also executed two large strategic transactions and increased their 5-year capital plan to $19.2 billion.

“2021 was a great year for CenterPoint” said Dave Lesar, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint.

This comes as many have reached out to us concerned about higher energy bills the past couple months.

We will be taking your concerns to CenterPoint officials in a scheduled sit-down interview Friday.

