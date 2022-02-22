Campaign launched for new pickleball complex in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) – A new crowdfunding campaign has been launched for a pickleball complex in Newburgh.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) are behind it.

“This addition to southern Indiana will provide fun and entertainment for years to come,” Crouch said. “We are excited to launch this campaign and continue community development in southwestern Indiana.”

The crowdfunding campaign goal is $50,000 by April 19, 2022. If successful, the project led by Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc (RPSI) will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.

Funds from this campaign will create 10 pickleball courts.

“We are very excited for this matching grant opportunity,” said Gina Adams, President of RPSI. “Funding from this grant will allow us to provide an activity that will enhance the fitness, social interaction and well-being of the entire community.”

The campaign shows it would be off South Vann Road.

Rivertown Pickleball Complex site (https://www.patronicity.com/)

