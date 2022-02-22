On Alert: Showers & Thunderstorms

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Flood Watch in effect through tonight.

Breezy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along with minor flooding due to excessive rainfall. High temps in the mid-60s under cloudy skies. The primary storm threats include damaging winds along with an isolated tornado threat. Projected rainfall 1.5 to 3-inches through this afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy and sharply colder as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and colder as high temps only climb into the upper 30s. There is a slight chance of rain during the afternoon.

Thursday, a chance of freezing rain and sleet early then changing to rain. High temps in the mid-30s under cloudy skies. Potential travel impacts include a slick commute to work and school due subfreezing temperatures.

