Western Ky. counties receive tobacco settlement funds
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Soil and Water Conservation Commission has selected several Kentucky farm projects to receive a total of $4.3 million in tobacco settlement funds.
That includes six of our western Kentucky counties.
Officials say the money will be used to promote practices that protect water quality and prevent soil erosion.
Our area counties received the following:
- Daviess County - $17,947
- Henderson County - $ 3,000
- Hopkins County - $12,471.25
- Muhlenberg County - $12,383.75
- Ohio County - $5,804
- Webster County - $7,450.47
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.