USI Softball Sweeps Final Day at Music City Invitational

SMYRNA, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball swept the final day of the Music City Invitational Sunday, posting an 8-3 win over Ferris State University in the opening game before defeating the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 10-2, in six innings in its weekend finale.

Senior pitcher Maddie Duncan (Lynnville, Indiana) came up huge for the Eagles in the circle, earning the save in the opening game before picking up the win against Parkside. In total, Duncan allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings of work. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a run scored.

The Screaming Eagles (8-4) used a six-run second inning to jump out to a 7-1 advantage over Ferris State in the opener. The Bulldogs (1-4) closed the gap with two runs in the fifth and had the tying run on deck in the bottom of the sixth when Duncan came in the game.

Duncan fanned back-to-back batters to get USI out of the jam before striking out another batter in a perfect seventh inning to preserve the victory.

Freshman pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) picked up her first career collegiate win after scattering three runs, two earned, off seven hits throughout 5 1/3 innings of work. Newman (1-2) struck out seven batters while issuing just one walk.

At the plate, USI got hits from 10 different players, including three from sophomore outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana), who went 3-of-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair (Greenwood, Indiana) went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while senior designated player Katie Back went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

In its second game, USI scored a run in the first and three in the third to build a 4-2 lead over the Rangers, who put up two tallies in the top of the third to take a brief one-run advantage.

The Eagles tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning, thanks in part to a three-run double by freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana), who went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the contest.

USI clinched the game in the last half of the sixth inning as a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Courtney Schoolcraft (Crest Hill, Illinois), followed by a walk-off, RBI-double by senior third baseman Mary Bean (Schaumburg, Indiana) ended the contest via the eight-run rule.

Fair aided USI’s efforts at the plate with a 2-for-3 showing that included a double and two RBI. Schoolcraft, who had a pair of sacrifice flies, finished the game with two RBI and a run scored.

Duncan (1-1), who was 3-for-3 at the plate, earned the win after striking out five batters and allowing just one hit in 3 2/3 innings of work.

USI returns to action Friday at 10 a.m. when it takes on Wheeling University at the Blue Bridge Battle in Owensboro, Kentucky.

