USI Baseball Earns big Road Sweep at Young Harris

YOUNG HARRIS, GA. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball took advantage of three errors to score eight unearned runs in a 10-8 victory over #26 Young Harris University Sunday afternoon in Georgia. The Screaming Eagles start the year 3-0, while Young Harris falls to 6-4.

USI kicked off the completion of the sweep with a run in the second before taking control with six runs, four unearned, in the third. The Mountain Lions got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth before the Eagles sealed off the victory with three more in the fifth.

Young Harris tried to rally in the final half of the game with a run in the sixth, two in the seventh, and four in the ninth before USI could shut the door on the victory.

Sophomore first baseman Adam Wildeman (Evansville, Indiana) led six players at the plate with two hits each. Wildeman also scored a run and drove in a pair of RBIs.

On the mound, USI sophomore right-hander Carter Stamm (Jasper, Indiana) picked up the victory after going 5.2 innings in his first start of the year. Stamm allowed two runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out six. The six strikeouts were a career-high for Stamm.

Senior right-hander Brice Stuteville (Rockport, Indiana) picked up the save in the ninth by closing the door on Young Harris and got the final out of the game. The save was Stuteville’s second of the weekend.

Up Next for the Eagles:

The Eagles come home to open the 2022 home schedule at the USI Baseball Field with a six-game homestand next. USI will host Lake Erie College February 25-27 and #8 Trevecca Nazarene University, the defending NCAA II Midwest Region champion, March 4-5.

USI holds an 8-1 series lead over Lake Erie after taking two of three from the Storm last season at the USI Baseball Field. The Eagles-Storm series will be the season opening games for Lake Erie.

Trevecca Nazarene holds the all-time series lead, 6-4, following a series sweep of the Eagles in Nashville, Tennessee, last spring. The Trojans are off to a 6-1 start and host Truman State University for a four-game stet before visiting the Eagles in March.

