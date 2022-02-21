Tecumseh girls basketball wins first-ever semistate title

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a fantastic weekend for the Tecumseh girls basketball team, as the Braves punched their ticket to the state finals for the first time in program history.

Tecumseh won the Class 1A semistate title on Saturday, winning 54-42 over No. 1 Waldron.

After a tight first half that found them trailing by three points at the break, the Braves began to assert themselves and grabbed a three-point lead with one quarter left to play. Tecumseh then went on a decisive 11-2 run in the fourth quarter, putting Waldron away to win the program’s first-ever semistate championship.

Braves’ senior forward Kaybree Oxley led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds.

“The whole game we were right there with them, and we’re gonna end up on top,” Oxley said. “We just have to keep pushing and who has more heart. It feels amazing, amazing. I’ve always wanted to experience this for so long. It was just a big team effort.”

“The cheering, the fans, everything, our adrenaline was up and running and it was just awesome,” Tecumseh junior guard Karsyn Flowers said. “We’ve lost every year, for three years in a row in the regionals, and we wanted this so bad and we worked so hard for this moment.”

🏆For the first time in program history, the Tecumseh girls are the IHSAA 1A Semi-State Champions🏆#IHSAA @thsbraves pic.twitter.com/Wue9XKMl38 — Tamar Sher (@TamarSher14News) February 19, 2022

Tecumseh (19-8) will play Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4) in the IHSAA Class 1A state finals next weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tip off is set for 9:30 a.m. CST on Saturday.

