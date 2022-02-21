RWRA asks Daviess Co. residents not to flush rags, wipes
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Regional Water Resource Agency are asking Daviess County residents to not flush wipes or rags.
In a Facebook post, the agency says that rags and wipes aren’t flushable - no matter what the packaging says.
By flushing these items, officials say you could create a problem in your home plumbing or in the public’s shared system.
