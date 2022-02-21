Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

RWRA asks Daviess Co. residents not to flush rags, wipes

Regional Water Resource Agency warns against flushing rags and wipes.
Regional Water Resource Agency warns against flushing rags and wipes.(Regional Water Resource Agency)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Regional Water Resource Agency are asking Daviess County residents to not flush wipes or rags.

In a Facebook post, the agency says that rags and wipes aren’t flushable - no matter what the packaging says.

By flushing these items, officials say you could create a problem in your home plumbing or in the public’s shared system.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear holding COVID update Monday
Western Ky. counties receive tobacco settlement funds
Jason Pointer.
Affidavit: Man runs into house after drinking 10 double shots
Jeffrey Whitlock.
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson