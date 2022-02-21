Birthday Club
Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to the hospital Sunday for a man who had been stabbed.

Officers say Jeffrey Whitlock was ordered by a judge to stay away from an apartment in the Chapelwood Complex.

Police say he was confronted by a victim and was stabbed several times.

Whitlock was arrested on charges of burglary and violation of conditions of release.

