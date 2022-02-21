Birthday Club
New COVID case numbers lower, but area Ind. deaths increase by 2

Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 468 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

They do not report numbers over the weekend. However, the state’s death total has increased by 37 since Friday.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,676,797 cases and 21,704 deaths.

The state map shows an increase of one death in Vanderburgh County and one in Warrick County,

For Monday, it shows 25 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Warrick County, five new cases in Dubois County, zero new cases in Perry County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, one new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,780 cases, 575 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,753 cases, 157 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,071 cases, 225 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,600 cases, 61 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,488 cases, 54 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,524 cases, 131 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,172 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,698 cases, 46 deaths

