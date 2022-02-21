Birthday Club
New community farm moving forward in Evansville

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans for a community farm have been set in motion.

Young and Established founder Courtney Johnson announced Monday, he will be working with Mattingly Charities and Legacy Farm in Princeton to create a farm on the corner of Ridgeway and Judson in Evansville.

Johnson says the plot of land will include a market, chicken coup, beehive, greenhouse, and more.

He also says the plot of land has been passed down from his grandpa, so it makes it that much more special.

”This is my passion so giving back is definitely something I’ve always done since I’ve been back home. But to have my grandfather, you know, stamp on it and to name it after him is a big deal for our family. I was just happy to have him here and have him see this,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they will officially begin restoration next month, but they have already removed some trees and a house to get started.

