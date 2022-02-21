Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Monday Sunrise Headlines 2/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing out of Spencer County - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man shot his son in the abdomen on Saturday.

Police made an arrest in a string of armed robberies in Owensboro on Friday.

It’s been over five months since Posey County Deputy, Bryan Hicks was shot in New Harmony. Now, the first responders there are being recognized for their heroic actions.

Lyles Station Historic School and Museum celebrated its 100th year. The historic site held an event in honor of Black History Month.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Warrick Co. deputy arrested in connection to incident at Boonville bar
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Owensboro man facing several charges following drug bust
Dennis Szorcsik and Melanie McConnell's sunroom was scheduled to be finished in May of 2021. It...
Evansville CEO charged with felony home improvement fraud
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as state champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals.
Mater Dei seniors Baumann, Sollars repeat as champs at IHSAA wrestling state finals
Jessica Parrott and her children
EVSC parents worry about new mask policy

Latest News

Police: Man stabbed several times in Henderson
Big plans set for 5th and Main block in downtown Evansville
Part of River Rd. in Owensboro to close
Crews trimming trees near Henderson-Union Co. line
Michael Blair.
ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation