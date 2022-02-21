Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing out of Spencer County - Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting. They say a man shot his son in the abdomen on Saturday.

Police made an arrest in a string of armed robberies in Owensboro on Friday.

It’s been over five months since Posey County Deputy, Bryan Hicks was shot in New Harmony. Now, the first responders there are being recognized for their heroic actions.

Lyles Station Historic School and Museum celebrated its 100th year. The historic site held an event in honor of Black History Month.

