Man charged with home improvement fraud back in jail

Matthew Gates
Matthew Gates(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man we told you about Friday who is facing home improvement fraud charges in Warrick County is now back in jail.

45-year-old Matthew Gates was out on a $5,000 bond, but was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Sunday evening.

Officials tell us he’s on a hold for Daviess County, Kentucky.

The Sheriff says he was wanted for a felony cold check in 2020.

If he waives extradition, he’ll be moved to Daviess County.

As we reported, the Warrick County charges came after officials say Gates’ company, Elite Construction Supply, took $30,000 from a Newburgh couple and didn’t finish the work.

There are several lawsuits also pending against Gates, who filed last year for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

