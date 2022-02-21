ISP: Spencer Co. man arrested for shooting son during altercation

RICHLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A Spencer County man was taken into custody after state troopers say he shot his son over the weekend.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities responded to the 3400 block of North County Road 750 West in Richland City on Saturday night. Troopers say dispatch received a call from a woman who told operators that her son was shot by her husband.

ISP officials say when officers arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Justin Blair with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to a press release, a preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between him and his father, 70-year-old Michael Blair. Officials say this altercation led to Michael shooting his son.

Justin was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Michael was arrested and charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury. He’s currently being held in the Spencer County Jail.

